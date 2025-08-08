Police: One dead after motorcycle crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of W. 9th Street on reports of a fatal crash.

Police said that a 29-year-old man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle west on 9th Street when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a Honda Civic.

The Honda was traveling south on Plum Street and was pushed into two unoccupied parked cars as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to UC Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Honda was transported to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.