Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Trump says US bombed 3 Iranian nuclear sites

Trump
Jose Luis Magana/AP
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Trump
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump says the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday — officially joining Israel's campaign to make sure the country is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home."

The president went on to congratulate the "American warriors" who carried out the mission and called for peace.

"There is not another military in the World that could have done this," he said. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.