Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Covington Thursday evening.

According to a press release by the Covington Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Pike Street at 7:21 p.m. for reports of a woman struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered an adult woman suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries. She was transported to UC Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the striking car remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

West Pike Street is currently closed in the area as investigators process the scene. The roadway is expected to be closed for many hours, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated with more information when it's available.