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Police: Two left injured following reported shooting near Reading Road

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
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CINCINNATI — Two people were left injured following a shooting near Reading Road early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Around 3:42 a.m., officers were sent to respond to a report of trespassers fighting at 2325 Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a shooting was then reported near Reading Road and Helen Street. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her left wrist, while a man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

Cincinnati police say both the man and woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation.

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