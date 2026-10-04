Police: Two left injured following reported shooting near Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Two people were left injured following a shooting near Reading Road early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Around 3:42 a.m., officers were sent to respond to a report of trespassers fighting at 2325 Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a shooting was then reported near Reading Road and Helen Street. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her left wrist, while a man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

Cincinnati police say both the man and woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation.