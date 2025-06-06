Watch Now
Police: Train derailment blocks several crossings in Hamilton

Several railroad crossings in Hamilton are blocked following a train derailment that occurred Thursday night. A CSX train reported that two cars derailed—one carrying steel and the other a car carrier—but both remained upright with no spills or leaks.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Several railroad crossings in Hamilton are currently blocked due to a train derailment that occurred on Thursday night, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Lt. Joe Barker reported in a press release that officers were alerted around 11:50 p.m. by CSX regarding the blocked crossings.

CSX informed police that two train cars had derailed — one carrying steel and the other a car carrier.

The release states CSX reported that both cars remained upright and there were no active spills or leaks from the incident.

The following railroad crossings have been affected by the derailment:

  • Hanover Street
  • Walnut Street
  • S. MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • S. 4th Street
  • S. 3rd Street
  • S. 2nd Street
  • S. Front Street
  • Millville Avenue

Barker said CSX crews have been working to clear the tracks since the derailment occurred, but it is currently unknown when the crossings will reopen.

He also said no injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public.

