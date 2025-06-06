Police: Train derailment blocks several crossings in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Several railroad crossings in Hamilton are currently blocked due to a train derailment that occurred on Thursday night, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Lt. Joe Barker reported in a press release that officers were alerted around 11:50 p.m. by CSX regarding the blocked crossings.

CSX informed police that two train cars had derailed — one carrying steel and the other a car carrier.

The release states CSX reported that both cars remained upright and there were no active spills or leaks from the incident.

The following railroad crossings have been affected by the derailment:



Hanover Street

Walnut Street

S. MLK Jr. Boulevard

S. 4th Street

S. 3rd Street

S. 2nd Street

S. Front Street

Millville Avenue

Barker said CSX crews have been working to clear the tracks since the derailment occurred, but it is currently unknown when the crossings will reopen.

He also said no injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public.