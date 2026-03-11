Police: Second man arrested after fatal October shooting downtown

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) announced a second arrest made in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in October.

CPD said 41-year-old Phillip Shaw was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 17 death of Justin Johnson.

According to Hamilton County court documents, he faces a slew of charges, including one count of aggravated murder and three counts of murder.

Shaw also faces two counts of felonious assault, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of theft and three counts of having weapons under disability, court docs show.

The day of the shooting, police arrested 50-year-old Robert Shaw for murder, according to CPD.

Cincinnati police said they received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Sycamore Street at about 2 a.m. Oct. 17. When they arrived, police found Johnson shot multiple times inside a car in front of the In Between Tavern. Fire and EMS attempted to resuscitate Johnson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In court Oct. 18, the prosecutor's office said Robert Shaw was on probation during the time of the shooting. CPD tracked his ankle monitor in an effort to locate him and place him at the shooting, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation remains ongoing by CPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.