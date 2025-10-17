Police: Man shot, killed inside car in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after police said he was shot multiple times in a car in downtown Cincinnati early Friday morning.

Cincinnati police said they received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Sycamore Street at about 2 a.m. When they arrived, police found a man shot multiple times inside a car in front of the In Between Tavern.

Fire and EMS attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police told our crews that they believe someone in a vehicle pulled up next to the man's car, fired shots and then sped away. There were witnesses to the shooting and there are real-time crime cameras in the area that police will be looking at.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CPD at 513-352-3542.