WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks during visit to Cincinnati area

HEBRON, Ohio — President Donald Trump is speaking publicly at an event in Hebron, his second stop while visiting the Cincinnati area.

The president is expected to discuss the economy and the primary race between incumbent Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and challenger Ed Gallrein, for whom he announced his support.

During his visit to Reading, Trump spoke about his experience in Cincinnati and touted efforts to lower medicine costs and reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The president toured Thermo Fisher Scientific in Reading to learn more about the biotechnology company's pharma services and hear how recent reshoring efforts have impacted their business.

Leaders at the company thanked Trump, saying his efforts have resulted in Thermo Fisher nearly doubling manufacturing at its Cincinnati facility as the company works with two customers, including pharmaceutical company Merck, amid reshoring efforts.

"(Companies like Merck) are up here faster, and at some time in the future they'll probably be doing a little of what (Thermo Fisher is) doing, maybe a lot, but in the meantime, they can get here a lot faster by using this great company," Trump said.

The National Library of Medicine shows there has been "rapid globalization" for U.S. medical product supply chains over the past few decades. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the problems with that chain, specifically when it came to generic medicines.

In May 2025, Trump's administration issued an executive order that streamlined permits and inspections of domestic pharmaceutical facilities to push companies' return. The president also — as he said during his Reading visit — "threatened (countries) with tariffs" to ensure lower prices for his direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRx.

TrumpRx is supposed to reduce the price of prescription drugs to match international rates. The president claimed the work his administration is doing has taken drug prices down "in many cases" by 80%.

While speaking about Thermo Fisher, Trump also mentioned his time in Cincinnati with his father.

"I spent three summers in the Queen City ... and it was a great experience with my father," Trump said. "I was very young, and we had a little apartment, house here — a little complex called Swifton Village — and it worked out very well. It's always good to get off to a good start, right? ... If you don't do a good start, it gets more difficult."

During his time in Reading, he told Thermo Fisher employees and media members that the U.S. military is "way ahead of schedule" regarding an "excursion" in Iran.

"It's an excursion that will keep us out of a war. For them it's a war. For us, it turned out to be easier than we thought," Trump said.

The president said that while oil prices rose and the market was impacted, "we'll be back on track in a pretty short while."

"Prices are coming down very substantially, oil will be coming down. That's just a matter of war. That happens, you can almost predict it," he said.

Trump will also speak publicly during a visit to the Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility in Hebron.