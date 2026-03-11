'I regret the offense' | Little Miami school board member resigns citing social posts

CINCINNATI — A few weeks after voting to remove a poster with the words "Hate Has No Home Here," a Little Miami school board member has resigned for social media posts he's now apologizing for.

In a resignation letter obtained by WCPO 9 News through a public records request, Dan Smith said the attention some of his social media posts have attracted has "created a situation that risks distracting from the important work of the district."

While the letter does not say what his posts were, Smith said some of the posts he made were "wrong, inaccurate and written without the care and thought that someone serving in public office should exercise."

"I regret the offense and concern they have caused," Smith said in the letter. "I reject antisemitism and hatred in all forms, and I take responsibility for the impact my words have had."

The Warren County school district has been mired in controversy since a vote on a teacher's poster that appears to reference the LGBTQ+ pride flag and transgender pride flag. During that meeting, Smith spoke about his religious beliefs and how it impacted his vote.

"Christians are lovers. We love people. Jesus loved people," Smith said at the Feb. 25 meeting. "But I'll tell you what he didn't love. He didn't love sin."

Watch: A controversial school board vote to remove an anti-hate poster has parents wondering if a lawsuit will follow

School board votes to remove 'Hate Has No Home Here' poster

On March 3, another school board member called for the board president's removal at a heated special meeting where they drafted a statement clarifying why the board had to pass a motion removing the poster.

Smith was elected to the board last fall.

A district spokesman declined to comment on the resignation, but shared a statement from the school board:

The Little Miami Board of Education has received and accepted the resignation of Board Member Dan Smith, effective immediately.

The Board recently became aware of social media posts from Mr. Smith that raised serious concerns and do not reflect the standards expected of those serving in public office.

Mr. Smith has acknowledged that these posts were wrong and has accepted responsibility for the impact they have had. While he has indicated that the posts do not reflect his actual beliefs, the Board agrees with his decision that stepping aside is in the best interest of the district so that the focus can remain on serving our students and families.

The Little Miami Local School District remains committed to providing a respectful and welcoming environment for every student. The Board will follow the process established under Ohio law to fill the vacant seat and will continue its work on behalf of the community.

The board is next scheduled to meet on March 25.