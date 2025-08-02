Quality Inn in West Chester evacuated amidst police standoff

WEST CHESTER, Ohio. — Police have evacuated a Quality Inn in West Chester in the midst of an active situation with a suspect, according to a release from the West Chester Police Department.

The release states that at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, West Chester PD responded to reports of an armed person in a parking lot and a possible stolen vehicle.

Several individuals fled on foot into nearby woods. K9 units and drones were deployed in response. At 12:14 a.m., three subjects were detained.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that a fourth person was staying in a nearby hotel room at a Quality Inn on Cincinnati Dayton Road and was possibly armed. Officers attempted to contact the individual on Saturday morning, but the subject refused to leave the room.

All other rooms at the Quality Inn have been evacuated as police continue to try to have the subject leave the room.

Police have closed Cincinnati Dayton Road between New Life Chapel and I-75. Motorists are encouraged to detour around the area, as it is an active scene.