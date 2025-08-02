Fourth suspect in downtown Cincinnati fight appears in court

CINCINNATI — Dominique Kittle was in court Saturday morning on an assault charge related to the July 26 fight in downtown Cincinnati.

The judge set Kittle's bond for $150,000. The judge also ordered that Kittle is not allowed to have a gun while the charges are pending.

In court, prosecutors said that they believe Kittle is a threat to the safety of the public. They allege that during the fight, Kittle hit one of the victims in the back of the head and tried to take their wallet.

Kittle will appear next in front of a grand jury.