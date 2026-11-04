Police: Private taxi driver shoots passenger after dispute over fare near East Pete Rose Way

CINCINNATI — A private taxi driver shot a passenger after a dispute erupted over fare Tuesday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

What a WCPO journalist saw at the scene:

SCENE: Private taxi driver shoots passenger

The passenger was taking the private taxi to northern Kentucky. An argument broke out over fare and the male driver shot the male passenger near East Pete Rose Way. The passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say a woman was in the car when the incident took place. The suspect is in custody.

WCPO

Currently, a section of East Pete Rose Way under Heritage Bank Center remains closed. Cincinnati police say there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.