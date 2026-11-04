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Ohioans vote to enshrine Issue 3, voter ID, into the state constitution, per AP projections

Issue 3 on the Nov ballot
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Issue 3 on the Nov ballot
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CINCINNATI — Ohio voters have decided to make it harder for the state government to change voter ID laws by enshrining voter ID in the state constitution.

The Constitution is the main governing document that supersedes any other state policy. It is typically unchanging.

Passing Issue 3 makes the current voter ID requirements harder to change. Issue 3 failing means the voter ID requirements remain in the Ohio Revised Code.

The Ohio Revised Code has all current statutes that Ohio lawmakers pass and get signed into law. It is constantly being updated and changed.

It is much more difficult to add to or change the Constitution. For the most part, it must be done either by gathering hundreds of thousands of valid signatures from across the state or by getting 60% of each chamber's members to sign off on it. The revised code either needs significantly fewer signatures or a simple majority in the legislature.

If the lawmakers pass a bill that conflicts with the Constitution, it is up to the judicial branch to uphold the Constitution.

What does a yes vote on Issue 3 mean? Watch:

What is Issue 3 on the Ohio ballot?

RELATED: What is Issue 3 on the Ohio ballot?

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Democrat Amy Acton is Ohio's next governor, per AP projections Greg Landsman beats Eric Conroy in 1st congressional district race Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeats Melissa Strange for US House seat in KY

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