Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeats Democrat Melissa Strange for US House seat in Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Republican Ed Gallrein will lead Kentucky's 4th congressional district after defeating Democrat Melissa Strange for the U.S. House seat Tuesday, according to Associated Press projections.

Gallrein, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, won the seat after he beat incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie in May in the most expensive U.S. House primary in history.

The former Navy SEAL and farmer previously ran for the Kentucky Senate before he was backed by Trump against Massie in the primary. Most recently, Trump rallied at Northern Kentucky University to support Gallrein, who also spoke at the rally.

"So when President Trump called, I got off the tractor, I left the farm and I answered that call," Gallrein said at the NKU rally. "And I accepted another mission to serve you, to fight for the future of our republic."

During the speech, Trump urged voters to turn out for the midterms.

"This is the most important midterm in the history of our country because we've gotten more things done and they can undo them," Trump said. "So pretend I'm on the ballot, go out and vote. You got to do it."

According to his campaign website, Gallrein prioritized five topics throughout his campaign: unleashing our economy, securing the border and protecting our nation, defending our gun rights, protecting the unborn and ending the woke agenda.

In terms of ending "the woke agenda," Gallrein said, "America's schools, military and government should stand for excellence and patriotism — not woke ideology," according to his website.

"Ed Gallrein will work to cut taxes, reduce regulations, stop the reckless spending that has driven up inflation and fight to bring good-paying jobs back home for Kentucky," Gallrein's website said about his goal to "unleash our economy."

Gallrein will take over for Massie in January 2027.