Republican Andy Barr to fill Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat after defeating Charles Booker, per ABC projections

CINCINNATI — Republican Andy Barr has defeated Democrat Charles Booker in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race, according to ABC projections.

Barr, who was endorsed by President Trump in the race, will now fill Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat once McConnell retires in January after more than four decades in office.

Barr has most recently served as a Congressman in Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. He was first elected to that role in 2012. Prior to his work in Congress, Barr worked under the administration of former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher.

The Lexington native said he first got fired up to run for office back then “when Barack Obama was shredding the Constitution and attempting to remake America into a socialist country,” according to his campaign website.

On his campaign for Senate website, Barr said he believes that limited government and free enterprise allow Americans to “pursue happiness, provide for their families and give their children a better life.”

Several of the issues he campaigned on are border security, tax cuts, fighting for farmers, fighting China and more. Barr has also been spearheading the Defend Girls' Athletics Act, which would cut off federal funding to any school or university that "refuses to uphold the ban on biological men in girls' sports," per his campaign website.

Barr will take over for McConnell in January 2027.