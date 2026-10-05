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Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Hamilton Avenue

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted

HAMILTON CO., Ohio — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Monday, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on Hamilton Avenue near Cross County Highway around 11:30 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to UC Medical Center, where they later died, according to police. The driver involved in the collision was also injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, but police did not provide the extent of the injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

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