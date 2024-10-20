2 hospitalized following shooting at Walnut Hills peewee football game

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police responded to Walnut Hills High School Sunday evening following reports of shots fired during a peewee football game.

According to police on scene two adult men got into an argument after the children's football game had ended. Police said that the two men began to fight before one man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said that two adults were shot. One victim is in serious condition while the other suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

No children were harmed as a result of the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect at this time.

We will update this article as we learn more.