'The shock and the horror on the kids' faces' | Youth football league finding ways to push on after shooting

CINCINNATI — While awaiting the final whistle during a youth football game at Walnut Hills High School, two teams of 11- and 12-year-olds heard shouting, arguing and eventually gunshots.

Cincinnati United Youth Football & Cheer League President Milan Lanier said the Evanston Bulldogs and West End Elite Royals had just 30 seconds left in their playoff game when the arguing started.

Police said two adult men began to fight before one man pulled out a gun and started shooting. Lanier said two men were injured — a parent and a coach. No children were injured, but Lanier said they were impacted.

"The shock and the horror on the kids' faces at what was going on," Lanier recalled.

CPD has not released any information on arrests. Sunday night, CPD reported there was a possible suspect, but that person was not in custody at the time.

For leaders of the Cincinnati United Youth Football & Cheer League, work is now focused on improving safety moving forward. They gathered Monday night in search of solutions.

"We are meeting with the rest of our members of our league to discuss some safer things that we can do," said Lanier. "Not to say we haven’t been doing a lot of safe things but we just want to get all together and brainstorm."

He said some of the ideas that have been floated are increased security, more volunteers and the potential for metal detectors.

Lanier said that the league is gathering families, players and parents again on Tuesday to help work through the situation together.

“Just to ensure them that they can talk to somebody, it’s OK, it’s not their fault," Lanier added.

A statement was put out by the league on Monday. It read, "After thorough deliberation, we've taken the firm decision to revoke the membership of the organization at the heart of this unfortunate event."

The Cincinnati United Youth Football & Cheer League

League officials couldn't confirm which of the two clubs have been removed from the league.

Lanier said that this week's games will likely be suspended, but he hopes they can eventually finish their playoffs.

Pastor Peterson Mingo serves as the spiritual adviser for the youth football league. He describes his work as a way to help teach the players discipline and how to use the game as a way to handle emotions.

"Football teaches that you can respond to it within the rules — the same thing in life," said Mingo.

With Sunday's incident being the result of two adults arguing, the league president had a message to anyone not putting the kids' safety first: "If you have outside issues, don’t bring them to the youth sports areas."