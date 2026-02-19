Police: Mason County 83-year-old allegedly kidnapped by former caretaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An 83-year-old woman is now home safe after the Mason County Sheriff's Office said she was kidnapped by a former caretaker on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the woman's home in May's Lick after friends reported they couldn't find the elderly woman at home, according to a press release.

When deputies could not locate the woman, they began a missing person's investigation coordinated with Mason County Emergency Management and Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, deputies identified Rita Lang, the 83-year-old's former caretaker, as a "person of interest."

When deputies contacted Lang, Lang told them the woman was not with her, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies determined Lang was traveling in Frankfort; as Mason County deputies canvassed Lang's property, they contacted the Frankfort Police Department to help locate Lang. Frankfort police quickly found Lang's vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop on her, but Lang refused to stop, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle pursuit began, and Lang "eventually" stopped her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Inside, Frankfort police found the 83-year-old woman with mild injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, was released and has since returned to her home in Mason County, where she is receiving care and assistance, the sheriff's office said.

Lang was arrested in Franklin, where she faces several charges; she has also been charged with kidnapping in Mason County. The sheriff's office said additional charges are likely also coming.

Lang is scheduled in court in Mason County on Monday.