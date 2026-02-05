'I'm feeling more disappointment' | Rules governing Mason County data centers approved in packed meeting

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — The Mason County Joint Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve rules that could govern data centers in the region, in front of a packed room of people largely opposed to having data centers near them.

Kirby Rosser was the lone "no" vote.

The vote followed more than two hours of debate over changes certain commissioners wanted made to the draft Zoning Text Amendment.

You can read the draft here:



Commissioners agreed to changes to the setbacks, which separate new structures from existing buildings and properties.

In another 5-1 vote with Michael Parker being the sole "no" vote, commissioners scrapped separate 200-foot and 350-foot setbacks and replaced them with a universal 500-foot setback from neighboring property lines.

They also dropped the fee to force any data center owner into arbitration over unaddressed complaints from $1,500 to $500. If a person who filed a complaint wins their arbitration case against the owner, they would get the fee returned to them.

In a unanimous vote, the commission reduced the amount of time the center can operate at louder decibel levels. The hours were previously 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but commissioners voted to change them to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the rules will eventually govern any new data center that may come to the county, the conversation was dominated by one 2,000-acre proposal near Maysville.

WATCH: Commissioners debate data center rules as residents react to rule passage

Commissioners vote on series of rules to govern data center projects in region

"We're trying to react to something that's already happening," Rosser said.

He said he wasn't happy about large-scale industrial projects coming to the county when they weren't part of the existing master plan.

"We're going to become an industrial county, and no one wants to live here. We'll have plenty of jobs, but no one will live here," Rosser said.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Rosser said that.

Max Moran has led much of the effort opposing data centers, so we asked how he felt about them advancing.

"I'm feeling more disappointment, kind of how I'm feeling from the last meeting," he said.

Tanya Newsom, on the other hand, came to the meeting to show her support for new development in the county.

Newsom said, as a Maysville Community College graduate, she'd like to see more opportunities for people to work within the county.

"I can't even work here," she said. "I've drove to Cincinnati for the last 26 years for a job because Mason County doesn't have anything to offer."

The rule recommendations will now be considered by Mason County Municipalities, including the City of Maysville and Mason County Fiscal Court.

We asked Judge Executive Mason McNeil what people should expect from the county's upcoming meetings.

"I would say just be open to opportunity," McNeil said. "Every resident of Mason County understands what we have here and the special area of the commonwealth that we have."

We will keep you updated when the City of Maysville and Mason County officials meet to consider these rules.