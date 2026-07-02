Police: Man led officers on chase, crashed into police cruiser and hit another driver

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A man is now in police custody after he allegedly led police on a chase and hit a police cruiser before running a stop sign and crashing into another driver, according to a spokesperson for Colerain Township.

The spokesperson said Colerain officers were notified at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening that a driver who'd fled from Mt. Healthy police was heading toward Colerain on Ronald Reagan Highway.

Not long after that, a Colerain officer found the vehicle parked, with the driver still inside, in the parking lot of a UDF on Blue Rock Road, the spokesperson said.

When the officer attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Hayden Getz, Getz put the vehicle into reverse and crashed into the officer's police cruiser three times, according to the spokesperson. Getz then allegedly hit other vehicles in the parking lot before driving onto Blue Rock Road, fleeing from officers again, the spokesperson said.

Colerain officers chased Getz to the intersection of Livingston Road and Blue Rock Road, where Getz ran a stop sign and crashed into another driver in the intersection, according to the spokesperson. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, and disabled them, the spokesperson said.

Getz sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from an area hospital; after that, he was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center where he will face charges of felonious assault, failure to comply, driving under suspension and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Other charges may still be filed against Getz, the township spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle hit at Livingston and Blue Rock was taken to a hospital and later released, the spokesperson said.