Police: Child shoots dad in Forest Park domestic incident

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Police are investigating a domestic incident between a Forest Park man and his child after the man was shot.

Forest Park Police and Fire responded to a call on 11686 Holgate Drive in Forest Park just after midnight May 11. There, police found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

There were multiple other children, including a 5-year-old, in the household at the time of the shooting, according to the 911 calls.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for care and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is currently no detail on what led up to the incident, but police said they are investigating the shooting as "a domestic incident" between the man and "one of his juvenile children."

