Man shot and killed overnight outside a gas station in Forest Park

Police found the man dead inside his car
Forest Park police said a man was shot and killed inside his car overnight in the parking lot of Speedway.
Posted at 6:58 AM, May 07, 2022
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was found shot and killed inside his car overnight at a gas station in Forest Park, according to police.

Forest Park police officers responded to a call of a man shot around 2:25 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway on 625 Northland Blvd. When officers arrived, Forest Park police said they found 27-year-old Mikail Jones dead inside of his car in Speedway's parking lot.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

