Man shot and killed overnight outside a gas station in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was found shot and killed inside his car overnight at a gas station in Forest Park, according to police.
Forest Park police officers responded to a call of a man shot around 2:25 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway on 625 Northland Blvd. When officers arrived, Forest Park police said they found 27-year-old Mikail Jones dead inside of his car in Speedway's parking lot.
Police have not said if they have a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
