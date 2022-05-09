Police: 2-year-old shot in the chest after loaded gun left unattended

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was charged with child endangerment after a loaded gun discharged and struck his two-year-old, said Forest Park police.

Matthew Dobson allegedly left a loaded handgun on a couch near children that were playing at a home on Elkwood Drive. The gun discharged and a two-year-old was hit twice in the chest and arm, according to court documents.

Dobson allegedly told investigators he left the loaded firearm on the couch to attend to his pregnant girlfriend having contractions.

No other children were injured. Police have not released the condition of the two-year-old.