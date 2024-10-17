Police: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, but 'multiple fatalities' possible

CARROLTON, Ky. — Officials rescued a toddler from a burning home in Carrollton, Ky. Thursday morning, but Carrollton police said they're concerned there were people inside who didn't make it out.

The fire broke out at a house on Fifth Street in Carrollton, Ky.

Detective Dave Roberts, with the Carrollton Police Department, said Thursday morning that when officers arrived at the burning home at around 6 a.m., they noticed a 3-year-old child standing near the home's back door.

"The house was fully engulfed," said Roberts. "It became too hot for the officer to try to attempt to get inside the residence."

The girl was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, then transferred down to a hospital in Louisville, Roberts said.

Still, officials are concerned that there may be more people who were unable to make it out of the home in time.

WCPO

Firefighters haven't been able to make it inside the home yet to determine whether anyone is dead inside because the home is still too hot, Roberts said.

Roberts said it could take until Thursday evening before the structure has cooled enough for fire officials to search through the debris.

By noon, the charred building was still smoking, but had predominantly collapsed in on itself.