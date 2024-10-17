Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, but 'multiple fatalities' possible

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Carrollton house fire
Posted

CARROLTON, Ky. — Officials rescued a toddler from a burning home in Carrollton, Ky. Thursday morning, but Carrollton police said they're concerned there were people inside who didn't make it out.

The fire broke out at a house on Fifth Street in Carrollton, Ky.

Detective Dave Roberts, with the Carrollton Police Department, said Thursday morning that when officers arrived at the burning home at around 6 a.m., they noticed a 3-year-old child standing near the home's back door.

"The house was fully engulfed," said Roberts. "It became too hot for the officer to try to attempt to get inside the residence."

The girl was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, then transferred down to a hospital in Louisville, Roberts said.

Still, officials are concerned that there may be more people who were unable to make it out of the home in time.

carrollton fire.JPG

Firefighters haven't been able to make it inside the home yet to determine whether anyone is dead inside because the home is still too hot, Roberts said.

Roberts said it could take until Thursday evening before the structure has cooled enough for fire officials to search through the debris.

By noon, the charred building was still smoking, but had predominantly collapsed in on itself.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Sheriff: Teen dead, two others, including 13-year-old, critically hurt in crash Newport Schools votes to balance 2025 budget deficit, but future concerns remain 2nd resignation in 3 months: Middletown school board member announces departure

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Blink parade live Thursday at 8PM anywhere you stream WCPO 9 or watch our rebroadcast Friday at 7PM.