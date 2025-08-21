New Winton Woods Campground amenities and seven new camp sites unveiled

CINCINNATI — The Winton Woods Campground on Cincinnati's north side has some new improvements for campers to enjoy, starting now.

Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday to celebrate the improvements to their campground.

The biggest change that campers will notice is the addition of seven full hookup campsites. These replace seven cabin sites that were out of date and in need of replacement.

Six cabin sites remain at Winton Woods, so that option is still available for campers.

The full hookup sites are on the north side of the campground, making for an area that could easily be used for group camping.

The sites are paved and flat, which makes setup super easy. Picnic tables, fire rings, water, electric and sewer hookups are also on these sites.

The bathhouses were also updated by the Great Parks maintenance staff. Sinks were replaced, hand dryers and new lights were added.

Upgrades were also made to the showers and new water fountains and bottle filling stations were added.

WCPO New Full Hookup Sites

Gray water dump stations were added throughout the campground too. These drainage stations are ideal for those tent camping who need to dispose of their dishwater. But the parks do ask campers not to put food scraps in these drains.

Finally, the electricity was upgraded throughout the campground. While it isn't something you'll see, it was essential to support the campsites, especially in the summer season when campers are running their air conditioners on full blast.

To get a site reserved, you must book in advance. Winton Woods is frequently sold out, so plan ahead. You can check out the newest sites here.

Learn more about the new amenities and see some for yourself below: