Police: 2 people wounded in Walnut Hills shooting, suspect in custody

CINCINNATI — Two people were wounded in a shooting in Walnut Hills Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.

Police told a WCPO crew that two people were shot in the 2500 block of Kemper Lane.

A suspect is in police custody, but was taken to a hospital for treatment for an injury that was not related to the shooting, Cincinnati police said.

Police said one of the two people shot sustained a "life-threatening injury," but police did not provide details on anyone's injuries.

Police also did not release any information on what may have led up to the shooting.