Petition aims to pull police and fire chief hiring, firing power from Cincinnati city manager

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman, alongside a "Committee of Petitioners," filed a petition to change the City of Cincinnati's charter in the wake of two employment decisions by City Manager Sheryl Long.

Michael Washington, a former Cincinnati fire chief, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit after he was fired in March 2023.

In October 2025, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into her leadership. After releasing a report on its investigation into Theetge's tenure, the city contracted with its second law firm on Tuesday.

Smitherman told us his petition would wrestle control of hiring and firing police and fire chiefs away from city managers and, instead, give that power to the nine-member city council. If approved, the city manager would be able to request a review from council and then from seven of the nine members.

"We have two cases that are going to cost taxpayers," he said. "This is really important, because the people who are going to pay the bill are not the people who are making the decision."

Smitherman was critical of Long's handling of both cases when we talked on Tuesday.

"Let's say chief Washington settles for $5 million. Who's paying that bill? We are," he said.

We reached out to Long's office to get a copy of the petition filed with the city and asked for Long's response to it.

A city spokesperson didn't provide any comment from Long, but confirmed the petition had been filed last week. The spokesperson said, however, that a required form didn't accompany the filing, and it would need to be resubmitted.

Smitherman urged the city to approve a new application ASAP to allow the committee of petitioners time to collect signatures of 10% of the previous electorate as required by law.

You can read the full submitted petition here: