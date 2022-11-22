Watch Now
Perfect North Slopes open for the season

Posted at 7:21 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 07:21:05-05

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Snowsport enthusiasts unite! The Tri-State's only ski resort opens for the season Tuesday.

Skiing and snowboarding start at Perfect North Slopes at 9:30 a.m. Tubing will start later in the season, according to the website.

Blue, Green and Red chairlifts will be operating for 12 hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The park will be closed for Thanksgiving, but it will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

This is a relatively early start to the season for the park. The slopes normally open in December but thanks to the frigid arctic temperatures crews were able to produce enough snow to open before Thanksgiving.

Season passes start at $549 for adults. The park also offers week-long passes and various add-ons along with lift tickets for those who just want to enjoy a day in the snow. All ticket and pass pricing can be found here.

Hopefully, the winter will stay cold enough for the slopes to remain open throughout the season. Last year the park had to close multiple times due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast. You can also check the Perfect North Snow Report to stay up-to-date with the latest winter conditions.

