Perfect North Slopes open for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Snowsport enthusiasts unite! The Tri-State's only ski resort opens for the season Tuesday.

Skiing and snowboarding start at Perfect North Slopes at 9:30 a.m. Tubing will start later in the season, according to the website.

Blue, Green and Red chairlifts will be operating for 12 hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The park will be closed for Thanksgiving, but it will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

This is a relatively early start to the season for the park. The slopes normally open in December but thanks to the frigid arctic temperatures crews were able to produce enough snow to open before Thanksgiving.

36+ hours of continuous snowmaking and things are getting very snowy around here! No set Opening Day yet, but the snowmaking team is hard at work! Visit https://t.co/HtlYSUXuf9 to check on the progress. pic.twitter.com/gnWZdapaxm — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) November 20, 2022

Opening Day is Tuesday, November 22nd! Ski and snowboard from 9:30 AM until 9:30 PM. Snow Tubing will open later in the 22/23 winter season. Bonus Day pricing is in effect and all season passes will be valid! Details at https://t.co/jkh1e1QZhd pic.twitter.com/lPqJHq9HhX — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) November 21, 2022

Season passes start at $549 for adults. The park also offers week-long passes and various add-ons along with lift tickets for those who just want to enjoy a day in the snow. All ticket and pass pricing can be found here.

Hopefully, the winter will stay cold enough for the slopes to remain open throughout the season. Last year the park had to close multiple times due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast. You can also check the Perfect North Snow Report to stay up-to-date with the latest winter conditions.