More warmth to enjoy today

Who's ready for another gorgeous day?!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s this morning with lighter winds, so we aren't dealing with wind chills in the low teens. The sky will be clear, and this means another day filled with sunshine. Winds will still be coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, so temperatures will once again increase a few more degrees. We should top out at 52 this afternoon!

The sky is still clear tonight, so temperatures again cool off quickly but with a low of 30, it's another improvement for the overnight hours.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 56 degrees. If you are hitting the road, there are no issues locally or regionally when it comes to the forecast.

Clouds are back on Thanksgiving Day and temperatures stay mild. We'll warm to 58 that afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Low pressure is building to the south on Thanksgiving, which is why we are seeing so much more cloud cover. But this will eventually bring in a rain chance as well. Currently, it looks like isolated showers will begin in the overnight hours and hang around on Friday. But it's not a lot of rain, merely some isolated, light showers.

Saturday starts dry but we'll see another round of rain coming in that afternoon and evening. Saturday's high comes in at 53 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Milder

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine again

Pleasant

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Seasonal

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========