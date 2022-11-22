Watch Now
More warmth to enjoy today

Temperatures climbing through Thanksgiving Day
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Fall sunny clear skies weather
Posted at 5:43 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 05:58:51-05

Who's ready for another gorgeous day?!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s this morning with lighter winds, so we aren't dealing with wind chills in the low teens. The sky will be clear, and this means another day filled with sunshine. Winds will still be coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, so temperatures will once again increase a few more degrees. We should top out at 52 this afternoon!

The sky is still clear tonight, so temperatures again cool off quickly but with a low of 30, it's another improvement for the overnight hours.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 56 degrees. If you are hitting the road, there are no issues locally or regionally when it comes to the forecast.

Clouds are back on Thanksgiving Day and temperatures stay mild. We'll warm to 58 that afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Low pressure is building to the south on Thanksgiving, which is why we are seeing so much more cloud cover. But this will eventually bring in a rain chance as well. Currently, it looks like isolated showers will begin in the overnight hours and hang around on Friday. But it's not a lot of rain, merely some isolated, light showers.

Saturday starts dry but we'll see another round of rain coming in that afternoon and evening. Saturday's high comes in at 53 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 28

TUESDAY
Sunshine
Milder
High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Not as cold
Low: 30

WEDNESDAY
Sunshine again
Pleasant
High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Seasonal
Low: 33

