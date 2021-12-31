Perfect North halts operations for the second time in less than a month

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind — If you're looking to ski into the new year, then you're out of luck. Perfect North Slopes posted to Twitter that it has suspended operations Friday, December 31st, and won't reopen until Monday, January 3rd.

Perfect North officials made the move after "exhausting our snow base." This comes as another wave of warm weather works its way through the Tri-State. Friday's high is 61 and Saturday it'll be 59.

Come Sunday, it will be a different story. The temperature takes a dive with a high of only 32. Parts of the region could even see some snow.

Last month, the park closed the weekend before Christmas in anticipation of the unusually high temperatures.

It isn't clear what time the slopes will reopen on Monday.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast. You can also check the Perfect North Snow Report to stay up-to-date with the latest winter conditions.

Related Article: Perfect North closed for the weekend due to warm weather

Related Article: Heavy rain and snow chances this weekend