PD: Wrong-way driver crashes, shuts down Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — A driver traveling the wrong way on the Brent Spence Bridge crashed, shutting down all southbound lanes early Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes crashed, police said.

The bridge was shut down for approximately 20 minutes before reopening.

According to police, multiple people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Police said they could not confirm how many people were injured or the severity of the injuries.

WCPO is working to learn more details. We will update this story when we have more.

