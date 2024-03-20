Westbound on Ronald Reagan Highway shut down after deadly crash

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Westbound on Ronald Reagan Highway is shut after a deadly crash, Hamilton County dispatch said.

The crash happened at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday under the overpass at Mockingbird Lane in Finneytown. One of the drivers was going the wrong before the crash, dispatch said.

A video sent to WCPO by a viewer showed two cars on the westbound side of the road between Galbraith and Winton Road. Both cars had heavy damage and one was flipped on its side.

Our WCPO team on the scene said it looked like both cars caught fire.

Westbound at Winton Road is also blocked.

Police have not said if there were any other injuries.

It is unclear when the road will re-open.

Our team on the scene said crews are working to clear the highway and drivers can take the Galbraith exit to Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill as an alternate route.

