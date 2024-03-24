Watch Now
Police investigating crash on North Verity Parkway in Middletown

The Butler County Coroner's office was on scene
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 08:02:32-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are investigating a traffic crash late Saturday night.

Several blocks were closed overnight along North Verity Parkway and Hughes Street.

According to residents who spoke to WCPO crew on the scene, the crash occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m.

WCPO crew spotted at least vehicle in the woods near the intersection.

A downed utility pole and Duke Energy was seen on the ground near the crash.

The Butler County Coroner's office was seen at the crash by WCPO crew.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any injuries or fatalities from this crash.

A Middletown Police dispatcher confirmed that the roads have reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

