Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead after a crash in Paddock Hills Friday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officials responded to the 4100 block of Reading Road for a crash involving a Chevy Suburban and Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Suburban and the two occupants inside the Sentra were taken to UC Medical Center.

The Sentra occupants, a man and a woman, were both pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver had injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the road would be blocked for multiple hours as they remain on scene.