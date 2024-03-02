Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead after a crash in Paddock Hills Friday night, Cincinnati police said.
Officials responded to the 4100 block of Reading Road for a crash involving a Chevy Suburban and Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Suburban and the two occupants inside the Sentra were taken to UC Medical Center.
The Sentra occupants, a man and a woman, were both pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver had injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the road would be blocked for multiple hours as they remain on scene.
