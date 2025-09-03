PD: Man fatally shot in New Richmond, woman in custody

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in New Richmond on Tuesday night, according to New Richmond Police Chief Scott Noel.

Noel said officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in the 1400 block of Indian Ridge Trail at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a man shot in the chest, who was pronounced deceased. Noel said that a woman was taken into custody after the shooting.

Noel couldn't comment on the woman's relationship to the man, but said he believed the shooting was domestic in nature.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who died, or the woman who was arrested.

Hear the latest info below:

Pierce Township officers and deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Noel said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also assisting them with the investigation.