PD: Fort Mitchell man arrested for allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

That 13-year-old was actually an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detective
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 03, 2023
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell man was arrested after attempting to meet who he thought was an underage girl for sex, the Kenton County Police Department said.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives began investigating 36-year-old John E. Leguillon last month after he allegedly messaged a police decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl on a dating app.

The two continued to communicate with each other and during these conversations, Leguillon discussed various sex acts that he wished to perform on the juvenile, police said. According to detectives Leguillon acknowledged he knew that the juvenile was only 13-years-old.

Leguillon attempted to meet with the child on May 2 but instead was taken into custody by the Kenton County Police Department, investigators said.

Leguillon is facing a felony charge of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor/peace officer in sexual activities.

If found guilty, Leguillon could spend up to five years in prison.

Kenton County police said the case against Leguillon is still open and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children unit at 859-392-1952.

"We want to stress the importance of keeping children and teenagers safe," a spokesperson for the department said on Facebook.

The Kenton County Police Department said information and presentations are available for parents, schools and community groups on how to keep children safe while online. For more information, you can call the Kenton County Police Department at 859-392-1940.

