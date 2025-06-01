Watch Now
One dead from gunshot wound in Forest Park, police investigating

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Police are investigating after a young man died from a gunshot wound in Forest Park Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Forest Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Havensport Drive on reports of a vehicle striking a house.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Scherer at 513-595-5220.

