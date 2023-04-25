Watch Now
Former Brown County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on child porn charges

Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:03:33-04

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A man who was once a Brown County Sheriff's Deputy and employed by the Ohio Lottery Commission has been arrested on charges relating to possessing child pornography, according to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip in December that 70-year-old Dennis Chaney had transferred images and videos that could possibly be child pornography. After a months-long investigation, a grand jury indicted Chaney on five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to court documents, the offenses stretched from November 2017 through November 2022.

On April 21, a warrant was issued for Chaney's arrest; police said they took him into custody on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Chaney was employed as a special deputy at the Brown County Sheriff's Office from September 2011 to December 2013. Chaney recently resigned from his position at the Ohio Lottery Commission, the sheriff's office said.

Chaney is expected to be in court for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

