First storms then sweltering heat!

If you are just checking in on the forecast for the week, here are the two big headlines you cannot miss:
-Strong to severe storms for Monday afternoon/evening
-Oppressive heat and humidity take over for the rest of the week with the hottest air we've yet to see in 2022.
Let's get into Monday's storms first. The morning hours will be rain free with a partly cloudy sky. But it will be very muggy during the time. Dew points are in the mid to low 70s and it will feel like you are wearing the air!
Scattered storm could develop as early as 1 p.m. or a few hours after that point. When storms do get going, we'll need to watch out for strong to severe storms. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms today. This really boils down to damaging winds as the top concern. Large hail is possible and there's a low end tornado threat due to the presence of the warm front. We'll also need to watch out for localized heavy rainfall amounts. As mentioned, dew points are very high, which means we not only get a lot of energy for the day but we also have a lot of moisture to work with as storms develop.
Today's high ends up around 90 degrees with a heat index of 96.
Rain will end before we head into the night. Lows only dip to the mid 70s tonight as it stays very muggy.
Then comes the heat and let's be honest, we haven't dealt with heat yet in 2022. The warmest day so far this year was 89 degrees on June first. We'll see a 90+ degree stretch for several days. But it's the oppressive humidity that will make it that much worse. We are looking at heat index values between 100-110 in the coming days. I would be surprised in the next 24 hours that we get added into a heat advisory.
Very little rain is expected afternoon Monday. Temperatures will come down a bit by the coming weekend as dew points drop as well.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Very muggy
Low: 71
MONDAY
Partly cloudy until midday
Scattered storms develop, severe risk, flooding risk
High: 90
MONDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Warm and very muggy
Low: 75
TUESDAY
Hot and humid
Heat index between 105-110
High: 96
TUESDAY NIGHT
Very muggy
Few clouds
Low: 75
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
