Mother calls on Milford High School to honor daughter who died by suicide with an empty chair at graduation

MILFORD, Ohio — After losing her daughter, one mother is calling on Milford High School to honor her child with an open seat during graduation this spring.

Julie Mastin's daughter, Caylee, died by suicide in 2023.

"I reached out and asked, 'What do you guys do?' And they said they would put her name in the program and announce it," Mastin said. "I was like, 'OK.' I gave it a few days and thought that’s not enough."

Since January, Mastin has communicated with school officials about the possibility of honoring her daughter with an open seat during the ceremony. On March 25, the district issued a statement regarding its policy on commemorating students.

The following guidelines are to honor deceased students:



A parent or guardian must make a request to the high school principal if they would like their student recognized during the ceremony.

The student’s name will be printed in the graduation program and read aloud at a designated time during the ceremony.

An honorary diploma, along with a cap and tassel, will be presented privately to the family.

A dedicated section will be added to the yearbook or a supplemental insert to respectfully list all students who passed while part of our school community at no cost to families

School photos may be included; personal photos are best shared in private memorials. Photos may be included if they reflect shared school experiences, such as class or activity photos.



WATCH: How community members have gathered to push for Caylee to be honored

Family hopes to honor teen at graduation, school says it's against policy

"That’s her seat. She earned that seat. She should be there," Mastin said. "We all know she’s not coming back. She’s missing, but something to represent that is huge for even students that didn’t know her. It’s a reminder, hey, she didn’t make it, but I made it."

The school’s policy, detailed on its website, has drawn criticism. WCPO 9 reached out to the school board, which stated the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board and National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement agree with their policy, which specifies that formal commemorations — such as leaving an empty chair — can unintentionally glorify suicide and increase the risk of suicide contagion.

Milford also detailed some support the district provided after Mastin's daughter's death, including grief counseling services for students and staff, an honorary banner, school pictures and a mental health awareness soccer game.

However, the chance of not getting a seat at graduation remains hard for her loved ones who looked forward to the celebration.

In response to the policy, Mastin took to social media, gaining support from local parents whose children were recognized at graduation by leaving an empty seat. Milford students also started a petition that has garnered over 6,000 signatures.

"We had people from France, Spain, all over signing and donating, I think the petition has raised over $500," student Robert Hargy said. "I didn't know her personally and this was just something me and my friends came up with and figured, if no one else was going to do it, who else would?"

Mastin has also used her social media platforms to connect with other parents grieving the same loss. She said she hopes to create a space where others who are grieving can find support.

"To me that chair is going to represent a lot more," said Mastin. "It's going to represent a lot of kids that's been ignored. It's going to represent the students being able to use their voice to be heard. I am so proud of that."