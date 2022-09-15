OSHP: 1 woman dead after being struck by a vehicle in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle during the early morning Thursday, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Approximately at 5:49 a.m., 33-year-old Bethany Wiget was attempting to cross State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, OSHP said.

Per preliminary investigations, a 2015 Ford Edge operated by a 65-year-old woman was traveling west on State Route 73. While Wiget was attempting to cross the road, she was hit by the Ford Edge.

The Clinton County Coroner's Office pronounced Wiget dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Edge SUV had minor injuries and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

OSHP has not said if any charges will be brought against the driver or if impairment played a role in the crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted OSHP with the incident.

RELATED

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

Clinton County man arrested, accused of making child porn

Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run