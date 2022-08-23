Clinton County man arrested, accused of making child porn

SABINA, Ohio — A Sabina, Ohio man has been arrested after an FBI investigation of child pornography led investigators to his home, where they believe he was abusing a young boy, recording the abuse and disseminating the videos online.

According to an affidavit, Jeffrey Watson is connected to at least six different videos depicting a child being sexually abused. Details in the videos led the FBI to Watson's home, the affidavit says.

In a home in Syracuse, NY, FBI officials searched the home of a different man, seizing his electronics. On a mobile phone, investigators found six different videos listed as "...personal/jeff" depicting the sexual abuse of a boy by an adult man. Metadata for the videos showed they were created between April 2022 and August 7.

In the videos, the man — later identified by investigators as Watson — could be partially seen. In addition, investigators could see a Cincinnati Bengals team flag in the background of one video; another video showed a late model red or burgundy Dodge Caravan with an Ohio license plate. Part of the plate number was visible in the video.

In June, the FBI reached out to a caseworker for Clinton County Child Services. She was familiar with Watson and said he lived on a camper on his parents property in Sabina.

Before the raid in Syracuse, the caseworker said Watson's mother reported her son came to her and said a child was being sexually abused by someone and, when she didn't believe him, provided video evidence, according to the affidavit. Watson texted the video to his mother, who gave the video to CCCS. After that, an FBI agent traveled to the CCCS offices and determined the video was child pornography.

The FBI compared Watson to the man seen in the videos found in Syracuse and determined they were the same man, the affidavit says. Investigators also observed open source maps of Watson's home, where they said they spotted a unique wooden fence and a trampoline that can be seen in a video depicting abuse.

Investigators also found that Watson previously owned a 2008 burgundy Dodge Caravan, registered to the property on which he still lived. The license plate and description for that vehicle matched the partial plate seen in a video seized in Syracuse.

Watson is currently on hold for federal officials in the Butler County jail. He faces a charge of sexual exploitation of children.