One injured in Covington gas station shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — One man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Covington, according to a release from the Covington Police Department.

At approximately 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, Covington officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Speedway gas station on 4th Street in Covington. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police detained a suspect at the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and is in critical condition.