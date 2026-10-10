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One injured in Covington gas station shooting

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

COVINGTON, Ky. — One man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Covington, according to a release from the Covington Police Department.

At approximately 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, Covington officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Speedway gas station on 4th Street in Covington. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police detained a suspect at the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and is in critical condition.

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