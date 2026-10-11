OHSP: Driver dies after colliding with John Deere combine in Clinton County

VERNON TWP., Ohio — A woman died after a crash involving a John Deere combine Saturday in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 4:13 p.m., crews responded to the crash on State Route 350 near mile post 1 in Vernon Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Heather Hadley was driving a 2017 Ford Flex southeast on State Route 350. A 2012 John Deere S680 combine, operated by 40-year-old Lester Kilburn, was traveling northwest on State Route 350.

The Ford struck the John Deere combine head-on after crossing left of center. Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Kilburn was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.