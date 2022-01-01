Email address: brandon.spinner@wcpo.com

When it comes to social media, you can find me: Facebook: Brandon Spinner WCPO Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxSpinner89

Instagram: @wxSpinner

Position: Meteorologist

When did you start working here?: April 1, 2022

Where else have you worked? I started my career at FOX 21 News (KQDS) in Duluth, Minnesota in May 2012, right out of college, as the Weekend Meteorologist and weekday reporter. It was a brief stint in Minnesota before moving to the Northern Plains & their Sister Station of KDLT in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in early 2013. I had a brief stint as the morning meteorologist at KDLT before becoming the Chief Meteorologist. I left South Dakota for the Southeast and that “Southern Hospitality” as I moved to Huntsville, Alabama where I was the Morning Meteorologist at WAFF 48 the last 4.5 years.

Where did you go to college?: I attended Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana where I received my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology. I also received a minor in TV & Radio Broadcasting along with another minor in Mathematics.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: I am most proud of being able to connect and engage with the community in person and on social media. I love to have fun and make people laugh and I feel viewers will see that on-air, but when things turn more serious, weatherwise, I can switch to portray that tone as well.

What are you most proud of in your own life?: Being a Dad to my daughter, Aubrey, has been one of the things I am most proud of. I am excited to have a shift where I can spend more time with her and help her learn, grown, and be a better person.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: Being new to the area I haven’t experienced much yet, BUT being a Midwest Kid, I am excited about being back in the NL Central and closer to home. Chicago is home to me and I love the Four Seasons that we experience here in the Midwest & Ohio River Valley. Snow is my jam and is the reason I got into meteorology and I am excited to see more of it than I saw in North Alabama.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?: I am very excited to explore the Tri-State area with my family and will definitely be at the Cincinnati Zoo and Newport Aquarium with my baby girl A LOT. Sports play a huge role in my life and it has always been a dream to live in a city with an MLB Team. You’ll definitely find me catching some games at the Great American Ballpark. As a College Football player I love football too, so Bearcat and Bengals games are on that list as well. I am a big Bourbon Enthusiast and am excited to travel the Bourbon Trail and other local distilleries and bars. If I’m not exploring or working you may also find me at a local CrossFit gym.

All-time favorites… TV Shows: Sitting down and tossing on a TV series is one of my favorite things to do. Ted Lasso is probably my favorite show going right now. I do love comedies so the top ones would The Office, Parks and Rec, Modern Family, & How I Met Your Mother are a top that list. I do love the Dramas and Action shows as well. Game of Thrones, The Morning Show, and Ozark would be up there too!

Books: Like any kid who grew up in the late 90s and early 00s I love me some Harry Potter books and could read them any day of the week. Other favs are To Kill A Mocking Bird and a book called Chasing Excellence which is about CrossFit but also deeper into life and how to live it.

Movies: Going to the Movie Theater is a big thing in my family, mainly for the popcorn 😉 but I do love watching movies too. I enjoy a mix of comedies, action, and dramas, but I am a sucker for the MARVEL Superhero films and usually you’ll catch me at the midnight premieres!

Music: I am a country boy at heart when it comes to music, but I also get down to some Alternative and Punk rock when I’m working out. I do like to throw it back to 80s and 90s music too. Overall, I feel like I am pretty open when it comes to most music genres and bands!

Apps I can't live without: RadarScope is the must have app of any meteorologist when it comes to severe weather and that is on any device that I have apps on. I HAVE to have MLB.TV when it comes to baseball season so that is a big one. And of course I’ve got to have Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. One other one that I love is called “Fetch” which helps you get rewards like gift cards for just scanning your receipts!