A look back: The last time the Ohio River reached 60 feet

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati. Tom Savoca

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati. Tom Savoca

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati. Tom Savoca

NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River was up beyond its banks, with even more flooding expected in the coming days. Evan Millward | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park. Michael Benedic | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati. Tom Savoca

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park. Michael Benedic | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Michael Benedic | WCPO

HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters cut off a small community near Newtown, in eastern Hamilton County. Michael Benedic | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. As seen from the Eden Park overlook, the Ohio River was still up beyond its banks Monday. It is expected to remain above flood stage for most of the week. Tanya O'Rourke | WCPO

Feb. 26, 2018. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb surveyed flooding in the southern part of the state. @GovHolcomb

CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat. @TheVerdinCo

CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat. @TheVerdinCo

CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat. @TheVerdinCo

AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out. Evan Millward | WCPO

AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out. Evan Millward | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater. Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater. Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater. Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater. Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater. Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO

BOONE COUNTY, KY. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River sit just below the historic Rabbit Hash General Store. Brett Palmer

ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428

ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428

ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond. Tom McKee | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River flooded a parking garage next to Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Terry Helmer | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. A view of Ohio River flooding near One Lytle Place in downtown Cincinnati. Connie Griffiths Weiskittel

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the village of New Richmond. Jason Fair | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest. Jason Fair | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest. Jason Fair | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest. Jason Fair | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest. Jason Fair | WCPO

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks. Rick Clark

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks. Rick Clark

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks. Rick Clark

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks. Rick Clark

CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Deputy Pigman, Capt. Sellars and Chief Deputy Stratton patrolled floodwaters in Clermont County for anyone who needed help. Clermont County Sheriff's Office

CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road. Terry Helmer | WCPO

CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road. Terry Helmer | WCPO

CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road. Terry Helmer | WCPO

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks. Rick Clark

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water. Scott Knotts

AURORA, IND. Feb. 24, 2018. Trash and river debris floated along a street in Aurora, Indiana. The Ohio River was expected to flood even more in coming days. Ally Kraemer | WCPO

SHARONVILLE, OHIO. Feb. 24, 2018. Canal Road in Sharonville was flooded late Saturday as heavy rain hit the area. Scott Wegener | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River spilled beyond its banks, flooding Sawyer Point along the city's riverfront. Melisse Marks | WCPO

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront. Libby Cunningham | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront. Libby Cunningham | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront. Libby Cunningham | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront. Libby Cunningham | WCPO

AURORA, INDIANA. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River washed up trash and debris as it flooded parts of Dearborn County. Ashley Allf | WCPO

ALEXANDRIA, KY. Feb. 23, 2018. The Red Cross was at the Alexandria Community Center, ready to shelter people displaced by flooding. Scott Wegener | WCPO

NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic. Ashley Zilka | WCPO

NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The riverfront along the Ohio River was flooded near Newport on the Levee. Evan Millward | WCPO

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

A boater on flooded Strader Avenue in the East End Dave Marlow | WCPO

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |

Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS

Flood water at Coney Island Terry Helmer | WCPO

The staff at the Aurora Tire Center at 214 Importing Street expects floodwaters to reach their building by Saturday or Sunday. Dave Marlo | WCPO

North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23. Dave Marlo | WCPO

North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23. Dave Marlo | WCPO

Water reaching a home on Strader Avenue in the East End Dave Marlo | WCPO

Kellogg Avenue east of Sutton Road was closed due to high water Terry Helmer | WCPO

Downtown Aurora, Indiana is under water on Friday, Feb. 23. Dave Marlo | WCPO

High water in New Richmond, Ohio Terry Helmer | WCPO

COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River. Dwayne Slavey | WCPO

COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River. Dwayne Slavey | WCPO

CINCINNATI. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install floodwalls under Great American Ball Park, at Broadway and East Mehring Way. Tom McKee | WCPO

COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install the floodgate at Madison Avenue and the Ohio River in Covington. Tom McKee | WCPO

Flooding on Strader Avenue Dave Marlo | WCPO

City crews removing traffic light controller in front of Coney Island Scott Wegener | WCPO

Prev 1 / Ad Next