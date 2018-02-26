Watch Now
WeatherWeather Photo Gallery

A look back: The last time the Ohio River reached 60 feet

Last time river reached this high on flood stage was in 2018, the only time in the last 28 years

Rising floodwaters along the Ohio River in February 2018 reached 60 feet, forcing people from their homes, closing businesses and led some local communities to declare an emergency.

Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River was up beyond its banks, with even more flooding expected in the coming days.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters cut off a small community near Newtown, in eastern Hamilton County.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. As seen from the Eden Park overlook, the Ohio River was still up beyond its banks Monday. It is expected to remain above flood stage for most of the week.Photo by: Tanya O'Rourke | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Feb. 26, 2018. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb surveyed flooding in the southern part of the state.Photo by: @GovHolcomb Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State BOONE COUNTY, KY. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River sit just below the historic Rabbit Hash General Store.Photo by: Brett Palmer Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River flooded a parking garage next to Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. A view of Ohio River flooding near One Lytle Place in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Connie Griffiths Weiskittel Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the village of New Richmond.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Deputy Pigman, Capt. Sellars and Chief Deputy Stratton patrolled floodwaters in Clermont County for anyone who needed help.Photo by: Clermont County Sheriff's Office Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, IND. Feb. 24, 2018. Trash and river debris floated along a street in Aurora, Indiana. The Ohio River was expected to flood even more in coming days.Photo by: Ally Kraemer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State SHARONVILLE, OHIO. Feb. 24, 2018. Canal Road in Sharonville was flooded late Saturday as heavy rain hit the area.Photo by: Scott Wegener | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River spilled beyond its banks, flooding Sawyer Point along the city's riverfront.Photo by: Melisse Marks | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State AURORA, INDIANA. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River washed up trash and debris as it flooded parts of Dearborn County.Photo by: Ashley Allf | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State ALEXANDRIA, KY. Feb. 23, 2018. The Red Cross was at the Alexandria Community Center, ready to shelter people displaced by flooding.Photo by: Scott Wegener | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic.Photo by: Ashley Zilka | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The riverfront along the Ohio River was flooded near Newport on the Levee.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State A boater on flooded Strader Avenue in the East EndPhoto by: Dave Marlow | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Flood water at Coney IslandPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State The staff at the Aurora Tire Center at 214 Importing Street expects floodwaters to reach their building by Saturday or Sunday.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Water reaching a home on Strader Avenue in the East EndPhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Kellogg Avenue east of Sutton Road was closed due to high waterPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Downtown Aurora, Indiana is under water on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State High water in New Richmond, OhioPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State CINCINNATI. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install floodwalls under Great American Ball Park, at Broadway and East Mehring Way.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install the floodgate at Madison Avenue and the Ohio River in Covington.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State Flooding on Strader AvenuePhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State City crews removing traffic light controller in front of Coney IslandPhoto by: Scott Wegener | WCPO

A look back: The last time the Ohio River reached 60 feet

close-gallery
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State
  • Rising floodwaters across the Tri-State

Share

CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Tom Savoca
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Tom Savoca
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Tom Savoca
NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River was up beyond its banks, with even more flooding expected in the coming days.Evan Millward | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Michael Benedic | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Tom Savoca
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Michael Benedic | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Michael Benedic | WCPO
HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters cut off a small community near Newtown, in eastern Hamilton County.Michael Benedic | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. As seen from the Eden Park overlook, the Ohio River was still up beyond its banks Monday. It is expected to remain above flood stage for most of the week.Tanya O'Rourke | WCPO
Feb. 26, 2018. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb surveyed flooding in the southern part of the state.@GovHolcomb
CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.@TheVerdinCo
CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.@TheVerdinCo
CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.@TheVerdinCo
AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Evan Millward | WCPO
AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Evan Millward | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO
BOONE COUNTY, KY. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River sit just below the historic Rabbit Hash General Store.Brett Palmer
ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428
ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428
ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Tom McKee | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River flooded a parking garage next to Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.Terry Helmer | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. A view of Ohio River flooding near One Lytle Place in downtown Cincinnati.Connie Griffiths Weiskittel
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the village of New Richmond.Jason Fair | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Jason Fair | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Jason Fair | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Jason Fair | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Jason Fair | WCPO
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Rick Clark
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Rick Clark
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Rick Clark
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Rick Clark
CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Deputy Pigman, Capt. Sellars and Chief Deputy Stratton patrolled floodwaters in Clermont County for anyone who needed help.Clermont County Sheriff's Office
CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Terry Helmer | WCPO
CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Terry Helmer | WCPO
CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Terry Helmer | WCPO
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Rick Clark
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Scott Knotts
AURORA, IND. Feb. 24, 2018. Trash and river debris floated along a street in Aurora, Indiana. The Ohio River was expected to flood even more in coming days.Ally Kraemer | WCPO
SHARONVILLE, OHIO. Feb. 24, 2018. Canal Road in Sharonville was flooded late Saturday as heavy rain hit the area.Scott Wegener | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River spilled beyond its banks, flooding Sawyer Point along the city's riverfront.Melisse Marks | WCPO
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Libby Cunningham | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Libby Cunningham | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Libby Cunningham | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Libby Cunningham | WCPO
AURORA, INDIANA. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River washed up trash and debris as it flooded parts of Dearborn County.Ashley Allf | WCPO
ALEXANDRIA, KY. Feb. 23, 2018. The Red Cross was at the Alexandria Community Center, ready to shelter people displaced by flooding.Scott Wegener | WCPO
NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic.Ashley Zilka | WCPO
NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The riverfront along the Ohio River was flooded near Newport on the Levee.Evan Millward | WCPO
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
A boater on flooded Strader Avenue in the East EndDave Marlow | WCPO
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | 
Lawrenceburg EMS Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Flood water at Coney IslandTerry Helmer | WCPO
The staff at the Aurora Tire Center at 214 Importing Street expects floodwaters to reach their building by Saturday or Sunday.Dave Marlo | WCPO
North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Dave Marlo | WCPO
North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Dave Marlo | WCPO
Water reaching a home on Strader Avenue in the East EndDave Marlo | WCPO
Kellogg Avenue east of Sutton Road was closed due to high waterTerry Helmer | WCPO
Downtown Aurora, Indiana is under water on Friday, Feb. 23.Dave Marlo | WCPO
High water in New Richmond, OhioTerry Helmer | WCPO
COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Dwayne Slavey | WCPO
COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Dwayne Slavey | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install floodwalls under Great American Ball Park, at Broadway and East Mehring Way.Tom McKee | WCPO
COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install the floodgate at Madison Avenue and the Ohio River in Covington.Tom McKee | WCPO
Flooding on Strader AvenueDave Marlo | WCPO
City crews removing traffic light controller in front of Coney IslandScott Wegener | WCPO
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next