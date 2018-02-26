A look back: The last time the Ohio River reached 60 feet
Last time river reached this high on flood stage was in 2018, the only time in the last 28 years
Rising floodwaters along the Ohio River in February 2018 reached 60 feet, forcing people from their homes, closing businesses and led some local communities to declare an emergency.
CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River was up beyond its banks, with even more flooding expected in the coming days.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and the lower portion of Smale Riverfront Park in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Tom Savoca CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Mehring Way and lower portions of Smale Riverfront Park.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters cut off a small community near Newtown, in eastern Hamilton County.Photo by: Michael Benedic | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. As seen from the Eden Park overlook, the Ohio River was still up beyond its banks Monday. It is expected to remain above flood stage for most of the week.Photo by: Tanya O'Rourke | WCPO Feb. 26, 2018. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb surveyed flooding in the southern part of the state.Photo by: @GovHolcomb CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. Floodwaters surrounded one of The Verdin Factory buildings on Kellogg Avenue. The company, famous for its bells and clocks, relocated all employees to its headquarters near downtown Cincinnati and hasn't missed a beat.Photo by: @TheVerdinCo AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO AURORA, IND. Feb. 26, 2018. The Kennetts, who own this Marathon gas station, removed the pumps and put the whole store in the back of a semitrailer before the Ohio River flooded them out.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. Sunshine returned after weekend storms, but floodwaters lingered in the riverside village of New Richmond, Ohio.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The sun returned Monday, but floodwaters from the Ohio River lingered around the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River wasn't expected to go below its flood stage until later in the week. That means places like the Clermont County village of New Richmond could spend days underwater.Photo by: Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | WCPO BOONE COUNTY, KY. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River sit just below the historic Rabbit Hash General Store.Photo by: Brett Palmer ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 ADDYSTON, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Security cameras show floodwaters covering the lower level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428, on Main Street in Addyston.Photo by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6428 NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. People living in New Richmond watched the Ohio River creep higher into their village as it neared its crest of 60.5 feet Sunday evening.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered Front Street in the Clermont County village of New Richmond.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 26, 2018. The Ohio River flooded a parking garage next to Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 25, 2018. A view of Ohio River flooding near One Lytle Place in downtown Cincinnati.Photo by: Connie Griffiths Weiskittel NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters from the Ohio River covered many streets in the village of New Richmond.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Floodwaters covered streets in the riverside village of New Richmond as the Ohio River moved toward its most recent crest.Photo by: Jason Fair | WCPO AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Deputy Pigman, Capt. Sellars and Chief Deputy Stratton patrolled floodwaters in Clermont County for anyone who needed help.Photo by: Clermont County Sheriff's Office CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO CLEVES, OHIO. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding on the Great Miami River closed the area near Lower River Road and Miamiville Road.Photo by: Terry Helmer | WCPO AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Much of this Dearborn County community was submerged as the Ohio River spilled well above its banks.Photo by: Rick Clark AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 25, 2018. Flooding along the Ohio River submerged much of Aurora in water.Photo by: Scott Knotts AURORA, IND. Feb. 24, 2018. Trash and river debris floated along a street in Aurora, Indiana. The Ohio River was expected to flood even more in coming days.Photo by: Ally Kraemer | WCPO SHARONVILLE, OHIO. Feb. 24, 2018. Canal Road in Sharonville was flooded late Saturday as heavy rain hit the area.Photo by: Scott Wegener | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River spilled beyond its banks, flooding Sawyer Point along the city's riverfront.Photo by: Melisse Marks | WCPO Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark |
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO AURORA, INDIANA. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River washed up trash and debris as it flooded parts of Dearborn County.Photo by: Ashley Allf | WCPO ALEXANDRIA, KY. Feb. 23, 2018. The Red Cross was at the Alexandria Community Center, ready to shelter people displaced by flooding.Photo by: Scott Wegener | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic.Photo by: Ashley Zilka | WCPO NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The riverfront along the Ohio River was flooded near Newport on the Levee.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO Ohio River water covered parts of Aurora, Indiana on Friday when the river rose to over 56 feet. Photo by Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Flood water at Coney IslandPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO The staff at the Aurora Tire Center at 214 Importing Street expects floodwaters to reach their building by Saturday or Sunday.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Water reaching a home on Strader Avenue in the East EndPhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Kellogg Avenue east of Sutton Road was closed due to high waterPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Downtown Aurora, Indiana is under water on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO High water in New Richmond, OhioPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install floodwalls under Great American Ball Park, at Broadway and East Mehring Way.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install the floodgate at Madison Avenue and the Ohio River in Covington.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Flooding on Strader AvenuePhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO City crews removing traffic light controller in front of Coney IslandPhoto by: Scott Wegener | WCPO
CINCINNATI. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River covered Yeatman's Cove on the city's riverfront.Photo by: Libby Cunningham | WCPO AURORA, INDIANA. Feb. 24, 2018. The Ohio River washed up trash and debris as it flooded parts of Dearborn County.Photo by: Ashley Allf | WCPO ALEXANDRIA, KY. Feb. 23, 2018. The Red Cross was at the Alexandria Community Center, ready to shelter people displaced by flooding.Photo by: Scott Wegener | WCPO NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic.Photo by: Ashley Zilka | WCPO NEWPORT, KY. Feb. 24, 2018. The riverfront along the Ohio River was flooded near Newport on the Levee.Photo by: Evan Millward | WCPO
Lawrenceburg EMS Photo by: Rick Clark | Lawrenceburg EMS Flood water at Coney IslandPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO The staff at the Aurora Tire Center at 214 Importing Street expects floodwaters to reach their building by Saturday or Sunday.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO North Hogan Creek is overflowing at Moore and Manchester streets in Aurora, Indiana on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Water reaching a home on Strader Avenue in the East EndPhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO Kellogg Avenue east of Sutton Road was closed due to high waterPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO Downtown Aurora, Indiana is under water on Friday, Feb. 23.Photo by: Dave Marlo | WCPO High water in New Richmond, OhioPhoto by: Terry Helmer | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. A backhoe left parked on Riverside Drive got mired in floodwaters of the Ohio River.Photo by: Dwayne Slavey | WCPO CINCINNATI. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install floodwalls under Great American Ball Park, at Broadway and East Mehring Way.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO COVINGTON, KY. Feb. 19, 2018. Crews install the floodgate at Madison Avenue and the Ohio River in Covington.Photo by: Tom McKee | WCPO Flooding on Strader AvenuePhoto by: Dave Marlo | WCPO City crews removing traffic light controller in front of Coney IslandPhoto by: Scott Wegener | WCPO