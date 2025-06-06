'Not interested' | Fort Thomas rejects project by developer involved in Publix locations

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — The City of Fort Thomas has rejected a development that could have brought a Publix to the Northern Kentucky city.

"We appreciate the feedback we received from city council and residents," said Mayor Eric Haas. "Public input played an essential role in this decision and we are grateful for everyone's input."

The announcement says the city has decided the proposed development will no longer be considered and that the city has decided to inform the developer "it is not interested in pursuing further discussions regarding this project."

Although the city declined to name the business, the project is being handled by Cincinnati-based developer STNL Development, which is currently developing a property in Owensboro for a Publix grocery store.

At the city’s council meeting on Monday, city administrator Matt Kremer announced the deal, a sale of a 6.8-acre parcel of the park for $650,000.

The proposed development would have included a 47,000-square-foot two-story building with a parking lot.

The grocery store would have been on the second floor with a parking garage on the first floor. Also on the first floor would have been a 3,200-square-foot liquor store.

Kremer showed some images from the proposal, noting it would be subject to approval by the planning commission as well as the city’s design review board and board of adjustment. Likely, it would require a zone change or a new zone, he said.

“The expectation of this company is to have 2,000 visitors a day at the retail store,” Kremer said. “They expect to have 15 to 20 deliveries per week with a tractor-trailer, 50 additional weekly deliveries from smaller vehicles like vans and full-size pickup trucks. All deliveries will be made at the rear loading dock."

WCPO spoke with several residents about their thoughts and concerns regarding the possible addition. Every resident we spoke with said they were concerned about the traffic impact to that area.

The property is just off Memorial Parkway, which is a two-lane road. Resident Kelly Booth said that when there is construction or other disturbances, the traffic is already an issue.

“I just worry that when we put a heck of a lot more traffic, trying to get in and out of one spot. Just exasperating all those issues that we already have getting back and forth Memorial Parkway," said Booth.