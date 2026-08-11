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PHOTOS: Powerful storms sweep through Tri-State, knock down trees, power lines

Multiple counties were under Tornado Warnings as a line of storms tracked across the Tri-State
Storm Photo Norwood 8/11/26
Provided by Lesley Marsh
Storm Photo Norwood 8/11/26
Posted
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CINCINNATI — Powerful severe storms moved through the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon, prompting a series of Tornado Warnings and causing damage to various areas.

As the storms leave a trail of damage across the Tri-State, viewers and crews are capturing the damage the storms caused.

If there's storm damage in your neighborhood, and you can safely take a photo, please email it to us at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

WATCH: Here's a look at storm damage across the Tri-State

Storm damage across the Tri-State

Ron Houck sent this image of downed trees at Kincaid and Section streets in Amberley.

Image (16).jpg

He told us that the power was out in the immediate area. Here's the latest on power outages in the Tri-State.

Strong winds shattered a window on the eighth floor of the 84.51˚ office on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Image (17).jpg
An eighth floor window shattered in downtown Cincinnati during Tuesday's storms.

A viewer on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill captured electric wires sparking during the storms.

Glenway Ave wires sparking
Heavy winds caused wires to spark Tuesday over Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.

Strong winds also toppled a tree on Gilbert Avenue right across the street from WCPO 9's newsroom and offices.

downed tree gilbert

Not far away in Clifton, winds lifted a downed tree into power lines near the Cincinnati Board of Education building.

Tree in Power Lines Clifton 8/11/26

A downed tree on I-71 at Robertson Avenue, which also led to a crash, was captured by an ODOT camera. The crash and downed tree caused all lanes of I-71 to be closed for about an hour.

I-71 tree

In Mariemont, WCPO 9 Good Morning Tri-State anchor Frank Marzullo captured various storm damage and downed trees in the Mariemont area.

Mariemont Storm damage

The Cincinnati Open, which began play Tuesday, also dealt with its second round of delays as the heavy storms impacted Mason.

WCPO 9 sports anchor Noelle Blumel captured the downpour at one of the tournament's courts.

Cincinnati Open Rain Delay Noelle Vid

A funnel cloud was spotted in the Ripley, Ohio, area during the storm, as well.

Ripley Ohio Funnel Cloud 8/11/26

In Milford Township, a large tree was uprooted at the Darrtown Cemetery, cracking the nearby blacktop.

Milford Township Darrtown Cemetery Tree Uprooted

In Clermont County, OH-133 was blocked by fallen trees in the area between Bethel and Williamsburg.

Trees Down OH-133 Clermont County

Photos sent to WCPO 9 also show the storm front moving into the area around I-275 East to I-71 North.

Storm Front I-275 East I-71 North

A line of clouds was also captured in Norwood.

Storm Photo Norwood 8/11/26
The National Report

More local news:
Northern Kentucky neighbors picking up the pieces after destructive storms West side neighborhood battered by Tuesday's storms begins recovery Democrat Amy Acton breaks with party to support Issue 3

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