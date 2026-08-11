PHOTOS: Powerful storms sweep through Tri-State, knock down trees, power lines

CINCINNATI — Powerful severe storms moved through the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon, prompting a series of Tornado Warnings and causing damage to various areas.

As the storms leave a trail of damage across the Tri-State, viewers and crews are capturing the damage the storms caused.

If there's storm damage in your neighborhood, and you can safely take a photo, please email it to us at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

WATCH: Here's a look at storm damage across the Tri-State

Storm damage across the Tri-State

Ron Houck sent this image of downed trees at Kincaid and Section streets in Amberley.

Ron Houck

He told us that the power was out in the immediate area. Here's the latest on power outages in the Tri-State.

Strong winds shattered a window on the eighth floor of the 84.51˚ office on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Provided An eighth floor window shattered in downtown Cincinnati during Tuesday's storms.

A viewer on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill captured electric wires sparking during the storms.

Provided Heavy winds caused wires to spark Tuesday over Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.

Strong winds also toppled a tree on Gilbert Avenue right across the street from WCPO 9's newsroom and offices.

WCPO

Not far away in Clifton, winds lifted a downed tree into power lines near the Cincinnati Board of Education building.

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO

A downed tree on I-71 at Robertson Avenue, which also led to a crash, was captured by an ODOT camera. The crash and downed tree caused all lanes of I-71 to be closed for about an hour.

ODOT

In Mariemont, WCPO 9 Good Morning Tri-State anchor Frank Marzullo captured various storm damage and downed trees in the Mariemont area.

Mariemont Storm damage

The Cincinnati Open, which began play Tuesday, also dealt with its second round of delays as the heavy storms impacted Mason.

WCPO 9 sports anchor Noelle Blumel captured the downpour at one of the tournament's courts.

Cincinnati Open Rain Delay Noelle Vid

A funnel cloud was spotted in the Ripley, Ohio, area during the storm, as well.

Provided by Kendle Rivera

In Milford Township, a large tree was uprooted at the Darrtown Cemetery, cracking the nearby blacktop.

Provided by Tracey Bolser

In Clermont County, OH-133 was blocked by fallen trees in the area between Bethel and Williamsburg.

Provided by Aimee Wessendorf

Photos sent to WCPO 9 also show the storm front moving into the area around I-275 East to I-71 North.

Provided

A line of clouds was also captured in Norwood.

Provided by Lesley Marsh