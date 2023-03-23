Northwest Local School District closed Friday due to lack of bus drivers

CINCINNATI — The Northwest Local School District will be closed for students Friday because they don't have enough bus drivers.

The school district announced the closure on its website.

The district said it exhausted all its options to keep school open but have to close "due to excessive staff absences in our transportation department."

All extracurricular activities will continue, the district said.

Non-public schools and off-site Butler Tech students within the district are not affected by this closure. Staff at the school should still report at the normal time.

A statement on the school's website provided additional chlld care options: "We don’t make decisions like this lightly because we know the impact it can have on our families. We considered multiple options, but unfortunately they were not feasible, requiring us to take drastic measures. The YMCA will be available to offer services to families tomorrow. Their number is 513-923-4466."

"Our efforts to find bus drivers is a priority," the district said.

The school district asks anyone interested in applying to be a bus driver to click here.

Northwest serves approximatley 9,000 students from Colerain, Green, Ross and Springfield townships.